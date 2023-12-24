David Mcjannet Sells 107,481 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $2,451,641.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,899.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Mcjannet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HashiCorp alerts:

On Tuesday, December 5th, David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00.

HashiCorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $23.43 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in HashiCorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 35.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

View Our Latest Report on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.