David Mcjannet Sells 107,481 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $2,451,641.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,899.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
David Mcjannet also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 5th, David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00.
HashiCorp Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $23.43 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in HashiCorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 35.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
