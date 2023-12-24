Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. UBS Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARR opened at $57.10 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

