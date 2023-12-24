FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 71.4% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.3% during the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,101,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $17,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $248.03 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $171.55 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.19. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

