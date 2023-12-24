First Financial Corp IN Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 45,005 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,218,000 after purchasing an additional 80,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066,649 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $135,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $153.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $155.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.58 and a 200-day moving average of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

