FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.16 and last traded at $40.90. 787,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 727,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39.

Get FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,906,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 33.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 730,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,226,000 after buying an additional 182,474 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 48.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 458,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.