freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.01

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

freenet Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.39.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $728.02 million during the quarter. freenet had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 4.10%.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

