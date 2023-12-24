Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,082 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 35,897 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CUZ opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 216.95%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

