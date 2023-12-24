Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 148.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $132.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.65 and its 200 day moving average is $117.96. The stock has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

