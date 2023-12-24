Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 5,527 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 201.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $146.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

