Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $183,000 Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in National Grid by 57.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 41.0% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 57.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid Price Performance

NYSE:NGG opened at $68.62 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $74.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.1899 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.