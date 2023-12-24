Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO opened at $425.47 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.66 and a 12-month high of $433.19. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $384.14 and its 200 day moving average is $371.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.