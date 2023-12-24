Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,485 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,173,000 after buying an additional 98,192 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 179,839 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 89,009 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 563,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,364,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJP opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $22.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

