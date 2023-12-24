Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,356,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after purchasing an additional 62,825 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 115,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $91.79 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $80.99 and a 52 week high of $96.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.85.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

