Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $79.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $88.29.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

