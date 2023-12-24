Grassi Investment Management Purchases 4,170 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,005 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

AMZN stock opened at $153.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $155.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.59.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

