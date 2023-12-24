Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 121,501 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 62,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Company Profile

