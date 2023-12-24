Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Shares Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.30 to C$0.15 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Trading Up 16.3 %

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.78.

(Get Free Report)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.