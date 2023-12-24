GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Trading Down 4%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 5,685,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 31,130,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The stock has a market cap of £22.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.78.

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

