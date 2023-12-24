HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Sells $2,857,500.00 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HealthEquity Trading Up 0.7 %

HealthEquity stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $76.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Covestor Ltd raised its position in HealthEquity by 247.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

