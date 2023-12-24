iFabric (TSE:IFA) Shares Down 15.2%

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.06. 10,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 7,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$32.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.09.

iFabric Corp. engages in the design and distribute of women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Intimate Apparel division engages in the design, purchase, and distribution of intimate apparel, which includes a range of specialty bras, including reversible bra, patented backless, and strapless underwire bra under the trade name Coconut Grove Intimates.

