Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.63 and last traded at $21.90. 405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon, gypsum, and iron concentrate products.

