Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells 9,205 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $255.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,259.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $261.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

