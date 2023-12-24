International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $1.88 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 158.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 17.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 26,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $254.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.49. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.32. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

