IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 1,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 31,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its position in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 555.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 123,875 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 123.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $629,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $516,000.

About IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF

The IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of developed market companies classified under real estate sectors that are expected to benefit from trends affecting property sectors in the global economy.

