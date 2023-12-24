IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Trading Down 0%

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.60. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

IQ Real Return ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of IQ Real Return ETF

About IQ Real Return ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

