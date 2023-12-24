IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Trading Down 0%

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.60. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.
IQ Real Return ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of IQ Real Return ETF
About IQ Real Return ETF
CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.
