iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.16 and last traded at $33.21. 35,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 70,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEZU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 8,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

