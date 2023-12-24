iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,300,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,554,000 after buying an additional 2,006,849 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,366,000. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 117.7% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,812,000 after buying an additional 1,011,063 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,713,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 181.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 803,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,831,000 after buying an additional 517,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

