iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.74 and last traded at $17.74. 4,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 15,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $70.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64.

Get iShares MSCI Qatar ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000.

About iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.