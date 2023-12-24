iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.59. 4,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 25,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000.

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

