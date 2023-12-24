iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.59. 4,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 25,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI UAE ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.