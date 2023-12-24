Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 8,219 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 8,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $693,765.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,542,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,306,392.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of IES stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $86.43. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37.

Get IES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IES in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in IES by 209.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in IES by 49.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in IES in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in IES by 1,078.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IES in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.