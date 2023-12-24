Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lowered by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,949 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

