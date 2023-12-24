Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.4% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 50.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $488.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $463.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.59. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

