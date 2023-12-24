Journeo (LON:JNEO) Shares Up 0.7%

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 271.10 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 269 ($3.40). 33,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 40,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.38).

Journeo Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 230.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 204.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,582.35 and a beta of 0.07.

About Journeo

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

