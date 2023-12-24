Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.6 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

