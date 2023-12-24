Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 14,299 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Loews by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Loews by 153.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $70.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

