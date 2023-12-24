Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 48,966 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 73,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.4 %

KIM stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.21%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

