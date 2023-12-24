Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.9 %

SJM stock opened at $124.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.94. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2,079.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.