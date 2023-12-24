Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.9 %
SJM stock opened at $124.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.94. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2,079.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.30.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.
J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -7,066.67%.
J. M. Smucker Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
