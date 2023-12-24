Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Celanese by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celanese by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Celanese by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CE opened at $155.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $97.12 and a twelve month high of $156.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.15.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Celanese

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.