Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 260.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,406,818.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,084 shares of company stock worth $1,089,378 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CDAY opened at $66.96 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,232.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.87.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

