Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in International Paper by 118,877.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,331 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $162,329,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 212.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 43.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after buying an additional 2,758,480 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 44.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,149,000 after buying an additional 2,602,405 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

IP stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

