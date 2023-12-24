Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,738,765,000 after purchasing an additional 260,195,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,075,000 after purchasing an additional 357,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,385 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 10.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,410,000 after acquiring an additional 484,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

