Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 6,684 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Incyte by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,191,000 after buying an additional 527,398 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,602,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,888,000 after buying an additional 1,034,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,178,000 after buying an additional 115,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $62.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.01. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.79.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

