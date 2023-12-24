Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 9,753 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in LKQ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.83.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

