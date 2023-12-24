Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,621,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,141,000 after acquiring an additional 794,768 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,123,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,981,000 after acquiring an additional 322,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,564,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,971,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,431,000 after acquiring an additional 615,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG opened at $32.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.67%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

