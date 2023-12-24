Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 36,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Loews by 815.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 125,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 111,809 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Loews by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in Loews by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 121,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 15,870 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on L. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of L opened at $68.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $70.88.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

