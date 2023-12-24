Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,039 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

