Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 319,324.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,126,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915,200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 86,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after buying an additional 4,421,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trimble by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after buying an additional 4,089,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $162,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trimble by 131.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after buying an additional 3,155,709 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek bought 10,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek bought 10,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,428 shares of company stock worth $783,237 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

TRMB stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.01.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.41 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

