Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 2,182 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,182 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 140.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of F5 by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth about $327,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,137. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $212,032.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,575 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $178.99 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $180.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

