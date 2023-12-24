Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 25,232 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HST opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $20.03.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,405,095.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

