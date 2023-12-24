Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 6,166 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,041,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 5.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 31.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Pentair by 74.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 488,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,622,000 after acquiring an additional 207,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PNR opened at $71.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $72.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.